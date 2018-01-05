Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
GREEN TREE (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police and the FBI are trying to identify the person who robbed a Green Tree bank Thursday afternoon.
It happened just before 2:30 p.m. at the First Commonwealth Bank on Mansfield Avenue.
According to the FBI, the man displayed a note and handed the bank employee a plastic bag from a Pennsylvania Wines and Spirits store. He then left the scene.
No one was injured.
The suspect is described as a white man between 30 and 40 years old. He’s between 5-feet-8-inches and 5-feet-11-inches tall and about 175 pounds.
At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt that may have said the words “Athletic Department” and “Champs,” light-colored blue jeans and a hat with “Pittsburgh” written along the top in white lettering. He had a bright yellow scarf covered his face.
Police ask anyone with information about this robbery to call the FBI Pittsburgh Field office at (412) 432-4000.