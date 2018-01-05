WIND CHILL ADVISORY: Sub-Zero Wind ChillsAlerts | Closings & Delays | Warming Shelters | Airports | Hidden Valley | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Filed Under:Bank Robbery, Green Tree, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREEN TREE (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police and the FBI are trying to identify the person who robbed a Green Tree bank Thursday afternoon.

It happened just before 2:30 p.m. at the First Commonwealth Bank on Mansfield Avenue.

According to the FBI, the man displayed a note and handed the bank employee a plastic bag from a Pennsylvania Wines and Spirits store. He then left the scene.

No one was injured.

green tree first commonwealth bank robbery Authorities Trying To Identify Green Tree Bank Robber

(Photo Credit: FBI Pittsburgh Field Office)

The suspect is described as a white man between 30 and 40 years old. He’s between 5-feet-8-inches and 5-feet-11-inches tall and about 175 pounds.

At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt that may have said the words “Athletic Department” and “Champs,” light-colored blue jeans and a hat with “Pittsburgh” written along the top in white lettering. He had a bright yellow scarf covered his face.

Police ask anyone with information about this robbery to call the FBI Pittsburgh Field office at (412) 432-4000.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch