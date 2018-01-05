SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — At least one person is dead after a fire early Friday morning in Salem Township, Westmoreland County.
Crews were called to a home in the 200 block of Fennel Street around 1 a.m.
Initial reports indicated that one person was trapped on the second floor of the home.
Theyre now using the ladder to continue to douse house @CBSPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/EJJyr6AVCc
— Meghan Schiller (@MeghanKDKA) January 5, 2018
The fire continued to burn several hours after the first crews arrived on the scene.