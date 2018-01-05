WIND CHILL ADVISORY: Sub-Zero Wind ChillsAlerts | Closings & Delays | Warming Shelters | Airports | Hidden Valley | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — At least one person is dead after a fire early Friday morning in Salem Township, Westmoreland County.

Crews were called to a home in the 200 block of Fennel Street around 1 a.m.

Initial reports indicated that one person was trapped on the second floor of the home.

The fire continued to burn several hours after the first crews arrived on the scene.

