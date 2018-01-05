WIND CHILL ADVISORY: Sub-Zero Wind ChillsAlerts | Closings & Delays | Warming Shelters | Airports | Hidden Valley | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One person was killed in a car crash in Indiana County on Friday morning.

It happened around 8:46 a.m. on SR-56 east in East Wheatfield Township.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a dump truck hauling coal and a car were involved in the crash.

The person driving the car was killed. No one else was in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

State police say SR-56 will be closed for an extended period of time.

A reconstruction team was on the scene around 11:45 a.m.

The victim has not yet been identified.

