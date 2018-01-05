Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A driver was killed in Westmoreland County on Thursday evening after he crashed his car while fleeing from police.
It happened just before 7:30 p.m. on SR 119 in Hempfield Township.
State police say 56-year-old Donald J. Smith, of Armbrust, Pa., was speeding and continued driving when police tried to pull him over.
He failed to negotiate a right curve in the road, went across the southbound lane and crashed into a utility pole and a tree on the side of the road.
According to the Westmoreland County coroner’s report, Smith was trapped in his vehicle after the crash and sustained fatal injuries to his head, neck and chest.
Smith was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:12 p.m.
Police say Smith was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.