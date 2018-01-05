WIND CHILL ADVISORY: Sub-Zero Wind ChillsAlerts | Closings & Delays | Warming Shelters | Airports | Hidden Valley | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have now climbed to a combined $995 million.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says the two jackpots have never been this high at the same time.

The Mega Millions jackpot is now at $445 million. The next drawing will take place Friday. Tickets can be purchased until 9:59 p.m. for a chance at Friday night’s jackpot.

Only two jackpot-winning Mega Millions tickets have been sold in Pennsylvania since 2010.

The Powerball jackpot, meanwhile, has reached $550 million. The next Powerball drawing will take place Saturday.

There have been 17 jackpot-winning Powerball tickets sold in Pennsylvania since 2002.

