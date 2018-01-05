Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have now climbed to a combined $995 million.
The Pennsylvania Lottery says the two jackpots have never been this high at the same time.
The Mega Millions jackpot is now at $445 million. The next drawing will take place Friday. Tickets can be purchased until 9:59 p.m. for a chance at Friday night’s jackpot.
Only two jackpot-winning Mega Millions tickets have been sold in Pennsylvania since 2010.
The Powerball jackpot, meanwhile, has reached $550 million. The next Powerball drawing will take place Saturday.
There have been 17 jackpot-winning Powerball tickets sold in Pennsylvania since 2002.