PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One man was injured after a fire early Friday morning at his home in Pittsburgh’s East Liberty neighborhood.
Firefighters were called to the 600 block of Collins Avenue around 2 a.m.
Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Chief Darryl Jones said the first crews to arrive on scene found heavy smoke in the home, and learned that a man who got out of the home had gone back inside.
“The gentleman noticed the fire, was alerted to the fire, got his roommate out,” Chief Jones said. “For some odd reason he went back. I don’t know why.”
Firefighters pulled the man from the basement. He was taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition.
The building was heavily damaged.
Pittsburgh Public Works crews responded to the scene, assisting firefighters by spreading salt on the road.