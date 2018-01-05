Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are searching for a man they say violently robbed at least five businesses over two days.
The robberies happened on Tuesday and Wednesday at five businesses in the city: the Dollar General on Centre Avenue, the Wine and Spirits Store on Centre Avenue, the Fuel-On Convenience store on Ellsworth Avenue, the Warrington Beer Store on E. Warrington Avenue, and the Primanti Brothers location in the Strip District.
According to police, in all five robberies, the suspect entered the business, “violently” thrust a gun at the clerk, then grabbed some cash and ran away.
Police believe the same man robbed all five businesses.
The suspect is described as an African-American man who is about 6-feet tall with a heavy build. The suspect was wearing a mask in all five robberies.
Police say he is considered armed and dangerous. If anyone recognized the suspect or has information on any of the robberies, they’re asked to call the Violent Crimes Unit at 412-323-7800.