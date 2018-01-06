Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BELLEVUE (KDKA) — Two men and two girls were arrested Friday in connection to a home invasion in Bellevue.

Officers were sent to a home on Carson Street around 2:20 p.m. Friday for a report of a home invasion burglary in progress.

When officers arrived on the scene, a friend of the homeowner said he went inside to check on the residence because he and the homeowner noticed the electric bill was higher even though the homeowner had not been staying there recently.

Police say when the friend went inside, he found two men and two juvenile females on the second floor of the home. When he confronted them, the two men attacked him and one threatened to shoot him. The friend of the homeowner got away from the men and left the house.

Officials from Avalon Police and the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office and a K-9 officer from Ross arrived at the scene for assistance. Police instructed the men and girls to leave the residence and said they would release the dog if they did not. All four surrendered after a few minutes and were taken into custody without incident.

When officers searched the home, they found that it had been vandalized and damaged by running water.

The two men were identified as Leonard Duran and Isaiah McDaniel. The juvenile females have not been identified.

Duran and McDaniel are facing charges of burglary, simple assault, corruption of minors, criminal mischief and harrassment. McDaniel is also facing an additional charge of terroristic threat for threatening to shoot the homeowner’s friend.

Police say charges against the girls will be handled through juvenile court.