Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — A missing Bethel Park woman was found dead in South Park Township late Saturday morning.
Bethel Park Police say that around 11:45 a.m., South Park Township Police were notified that a woman’s body was found in a wooded area along Piney Fork creek on Library Road.
According to police, the Allegheny County medical examiner’s office identified the woman as 52-year-old Diane Chotta.
Chotta was visiting her mother in Bethel Park for Christmas and left a note at her home two days after Christmas that said, “I’ll be back in a little while. Love Diane.”
Her car was found Wednesday evening at the West Library Road Park and Ride lot and T-stop, and surveillance video showed her leaving the My Place Bar in Bethel Park on Dec. 27 and walking down Route 88.
Bethel Park Police say that investigators didn’t suspect any foul play.
The investigation is ongoing.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details