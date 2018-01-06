WIND CHILL ADVISORY: Sub-Zero Wind ChillsAlerts | Closings & Delays | Warming Shelters | Airports | Hidden Valley | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
NEW YORK (AP) – The NFL is sending the remaining portion of a $30 million investment in neurological research to government-funded entities despite ending the original agreement for the project.

The league said Friday it would send $7.7 million each to the Department of Defense and a group that studies traumatic brain injuries. Another $2.3 million will go to the National Institute for Aging.

An agreement to issue the funds through the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health ended in August, and the NFL chose the final dispersals following discussions with experts on the most pressing scientific research needs.

Each of the research projects receives substantial federal funding. Through its involvement, the NFL hopes to learn more about concussions and other brain injuries.

