NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) — A fire broke out at an apartment above several businesses in North Versailles on Saturday night.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Lincoln Highway. A few businesses, including the Rock ‘N’ Tattoo parlor and a tobacco shop, were on the lower floor of the building and an apartment was on the second floor.

The fire broke out in the upstairs apartment above the tattoo parlor.

No one was home at the time of the fire. A boiler broke earlier in the week and the building hasn’t had running water since then.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

