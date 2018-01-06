WIND CHILL ADVISORY: Sub-Zero Wind ChillsAlerts | Closings & Delays | Warming Shelters | Airports | Hidden Valley | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
REDSTONE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — About 30 homes in Fayette County were without heat early Saturday morning after water company crews hit a gas line.

According to Lee Gierczynski, with Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania, the water company was repairing a line near Fairbank and ended up hitting a natural gas distribution line, knocking out service to about 29 households.

Crews have been on the scene since about 4:30 a.m., making repairs. Gierczynski said they hope to start getting customers back in service later Saturday afternoon. After the line is repaired, crews will go back to the affected households to perform a safety check and relight natural gas appliances.

If customers are not home with crews knock on the door, they will leave a door hanger and return at a later time.

Warming stations were set up at the New Salem Volunteer Fire Department on East Main Street and the Republic Volunteer Fire Company on Republic Road.

More information and updates can be found on ColumbiaGasPA.com or their Facebook and Twitter accounts.

