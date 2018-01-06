WIND CHILL ADVISORY: Sub-Zero Wind ChillsAlerts | Closings & Delays | Warming Shelters | Airports | Hidden Valley | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Matty McDonnell had nine of his 15 points in the final minutes as Robert Morris had a late run to beat LIU Brooklyn 88-79 on Saturday afternoon and remain undefeated in Northeast Conference play.

The Colonials had lost three straight prior to entering conference action.

Robert Morris started the second period on a 9-3 run to go ahead 47-41 at the 17:02 mark. The teams swapped the lead until the Colonials took it for good 63-62, following a Koby Thomas layup with 8:52 left. Leondre Washington added a jumper and a trey later for a 70-64 lead as Robert Morris gradually pulled away for the win.

Dachon Burke had 20 points to lead five Robert Morris players in double figures. Thomas added 17 with seven rebounds, Washington totaled 12 points and Jon Williams chipped in 11.

Raiquan Clark was 9 of 13 from the floor for 23 points to lead the Blackbirds (6-11, 1-3).

