ELIZABETH BOROUGH (KDKA) — A body was found at the scene of a fire in Elizabeth Borough on Sunday evening.

The fire started around 7:30 p.m. at a structure in the 700 block of Williamsport Road.

Allegheny County officials say the building was abandoned, but first responders found a body on the porch of the building.

The medical examiner has been called to the scene.

The one-alarm fire was not yet under control as of 9 p.m.

Further details have not yet been released.

