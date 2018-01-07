Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
ELIZABETH BOROUGH (KDKA) — A body was found at the scene of a fire in Elizabeth Borough on Sunday evening.
The fire started around 7:30 p.m. at a structure in the 700 block of Williamsport Road.
Elizabeth Boro: Structure fire – 700 block Williamsport; fire inside an abandoned dwelling. Elizabeth Boro Fire Dept is being assisted by Elizabeth Twp, Clairton, Glassport, Forward Twp and Lincoln Boro Fire Depts.
Allegheny County officials say the building was abandoned, but first responders found a body on the porch of the building.
The medical examiner has been called to the scene.
The one-alarm fire was not yet under control as of 9 p.m.
Further details have not yet been released.
