GREEN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Two people were found dead after a mobile home fire in Indiana County early Sunday morning.
It happened around 1 a.m. at a mobile home in the 1200 block of 2 Lick Hill Road in Green Township.
According to state police, two people were found dead inside the residence after the fire. They say it could take several weeks to identify the victims.
The Indiana County coroner’s office says one victim was male and one victim was female. The female victim was found just before 2 a.m., and the male victim was found around 7:45 a.m.
State police do not believe the fire is suspicious.
Further details have not yet been released.
