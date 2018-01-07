Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man allegedly smashed the windows of multiple vehicles that were pulled over on the Parkway East on Sunday afternoon.
It happened around 5:30 p.m. in the outbound lanes of the Parkway East, just past the Oakland exit.
A car on the side of the roadway was waiting for AAA when a man appeared to come out of nowhere. According to witnesses, he was wielding a screwdriver and at one point threatened to kill one of the people who stopped to try to help.
“The guy was trying to attack the other dude. I said, ‘Alright, everybody just calm down. The police will sort it out.’ He said, ‘Oh, if you’re calling the police, I’m gonna murder you all.’ So I jumped in my car and locked the door, and he started stabbing my windows trying to break into my car,” one witness said.
State police arrived on the scene, handcuffed the man and placed him into a police vehicle.
Many windows on the vehicles involved were smashed, but it appears no one was seriously injured.
Further details have not been released at this time.
