WINTER WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
Filed Under:Local TV, McKees Rocks, Pittsburgh Limousine Service

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) — Multiple vehicles were damaged in a fire at a McKees Rocks limousine company Sunday night.

The fire started at the Pittsburgh Limousine Service on Island Avenue around 9 p.m.

Some limousines appeared to be damaged in the fire.

It is unknown if anyone was inside the building when the fire started.

Further details have not been released.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch