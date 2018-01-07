Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) — Multiple vehicles were damaged in a fire at a McKees Rocks limousine company Sunday night.
The fire started at the Pittsburgh Limousine Service on Island Avenue around 9 p.m.
McKee’s Rocks limo company. Burning at this hour. 12 plus vehicles inside pic.twitter.com/LdLe1030WP
— Lynne Hayes-Freeland (@PghLynne) January 8, 2018
Some limousines appeared to be damaged in the fire.
It is unknown if anyone was inside the building when the fire started.
Further details have not been released.
