PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Jacksonville Jaguars in their first playoff game next Sunday.

The Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Buffalo Bills 10-3 in Sunday’s AFC Wild Card game. Their victory means they will head to Heinz Field to face the Steelers next week in the AFC divisional playoffs.

The Tennessee Titans beat the Kansas City Chiefs 22-21 on Saturday in their Wild Card game. The Titans will take on the New England Patriots on Saturday night.

Both AFC divisional playoff games will air on KDKA-TV.

The Titans-Patriots game will air at 8:15 p.m. Saturday.

The Jaguars-Steelers game take place at 1:05 p.m. Sunday.

