WIND CHILL ADVISORY: Sub-Zero Wind ChillsAlerts | Closings & Delays | Warming Shelters | Airports | Hidden Valley | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Filed Under:Local TV, University Of Pittsburgh, William Penn Union

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The William Pitt Union at University of Pittsburgh flooded Sunday morning after a water line broke.

The University of Pittsburgh Twitter account says the building should be open tomorrow morning.

The bottom two floors of the building flooded.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch