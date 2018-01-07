Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The William Pitt Union at University of Pittsburgh flooded Sunday morning after a water line broke.
The University of Pittsburgh Twitter account says the building should be open tomorrow morning.
The bottom two floors of the building flooded.
Flooding in the Union. Water is reaching down to the ground floor and pooling up. pic.twitter.com/eI7Z2ph15O
