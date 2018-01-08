WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
CONWAY (KDKA) — A boil water advisory has been issued for Conway Borough in Beaver County.

Conway Borough officials say that residents should boil their drinking water and conserve their water until further notice.

Residents should let their water boil for one minute before drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth or using in food preparation.

According to officials, the Borough experienced a drop and loss of water pressure sometime Monday.

The cause is unknown at this time. A sudden drop or loss of water pressure could allow contamination to enter the distribution system.

Residents should also avoid unnecessary water usage, like running dishwashers or washing machines.

