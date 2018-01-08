Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police have arrested a suspect in a break-in and attempted arson at a Westmoreland County Harley-Davidson dealership.
The incident happened back on Dec. 28 between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m.
State police have identified 53-year-old Kevin Harrold, of New Stanton, as the man who was caught on camera, allegedly trying to start a fire at the Z&M Harley-Davidson in Hempfield Township.
According to state police, the suspect was at the dealership for more than an hour. During that time, he was seen on camera stealing two to three gallons of gasoline and rummaging through storage trailers.
Police say he also managed to pry the top off of an aerosol can, then lit it on fire and tried to set a fuel tank ablaze, which did cause some property damage.
The suspect also damaged an electrical supply box and fuel dispensing pump.
The surveillance video was posted on social media, and police say that led to tips which resulted in the arrest.