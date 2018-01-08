WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
Armtstrong County, Leechburg

LEECHBURG (KDKA) — The FBI is looking for a suspect or suspects who they say robbed a bank in Leechburg early this morning by tunneling through a wall.

According to the Tribune Review, the robbery happened around 2:30 a.m. at the First Commonwealth Bank on Market Street.

Authorities believe the suspect used a neighboring, unoccupied building to dig a hole through the wall, the Trib reports. Once inside, the suspect forced open the drawers and took money.

Just how much money the person got away with has not been released.

Investigators are looking at surveillance video, but tell the Trib the suspect was completely covered.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Pittsburgh FBI Office at 412-432-4000.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

