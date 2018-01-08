Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
MONESSEN (KDKA) — A state fire marshal was called in after flames destroyed a home Monday night in the city of Monessen in Westmoreland County.
Firefighters were on the scene quickly. They were confronted with a home engulfed in flames in the 500 block of Forest Street, and the initial report said there was possible entrapment.
“I honestly just heard a lot of screaming,” neighbor Andrea Ross said. “I came outside and when I walked outside, I saw flames shooting across the street.”
A 25-year-old man was home alone at the time. Both he and his dog were able to get out safely.
“It was very substantial fire load that we encountered upon arrival,” Monessen Fire Chief Chris Rhome said. “Unfortunately, the home was a complete loss. We just had a heck of fire load in there.”
Forest Street is a narrow street with houses in close proximity. A neighbor commended firefighters for being able to keep the flames from spreading to adjacent homes.
“I was shocked that it didn’t get to the other houses as bad as it was,” neighbor Kelly Keener said. “[The firemen] did a fantastic job getting it out. Like, they got it out quick. I’m surprised.”
There were no injuries.