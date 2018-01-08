Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

McKees Rocks (KDKA) — The Montour School District has canceled classes for today, but it’s not because of the inclement weather.

According to a statement on their website, it’s because of an alleged threat. The district’s Twitter account said that the threat was posted earlier this morning on social media.

The district says authorities are investigating.

On Twitter they say: “We will work with local authorities investigating this matter. Student safety is our first priority.”

The district superintendent says school officials will make a statement once the investigation is complete.

All staff must report.

