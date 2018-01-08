WINTER WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Local TV, Montour School District

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

McKees Rocks (KDKA) — The Montour School District has canceled classes for today, but it’s not because of the inclement weather.

According to a statement on their website, it’s because of an alleged threat. The district’s Twitter account said that the threat was posted earlier this morning on social media.

The district says authorities are investigating.

On Twitter they say: “We will work with local authorities investigating this matter. Student safety is our first priority.”

The district superintendent says school officials will make a statement once the investigation is complete.

All staff must report.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch