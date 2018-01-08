WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
Filed Under:House Fire, Local TV, Mt. Lebanon

MT. LEBANON (KDKA) — An 85-year-old woman was rescued from a Mt. Lebanon home when a fire broke out Monday evening.

The 2-alarm fire broke out just before 6:15 p.m. at a home in the 700 block of Pinoak Road.

The fire started in a kitchen area in the basement of the home. The fire was confined to the basement.

Firefighters removed an 85-year-old woman from the house. She was sent to the hospital in an unknown condition. She was conscious when she was transported.

