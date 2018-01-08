WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A $1 million winning ticket was sold in Allegheny County for the Pennsylvania Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle drawing.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says there were four top-prize winning tickets in the raffle sold in Pennsylvania. One ticket was sold at a Giant Eagle in Bethel Park. That Giant Eagle location will receive a $5,000 selling bonus.

The two of the three other winning tickets were sold in Bucks County, and one was sold in Chester County.

The $1 million winning ticket numbers selected were 00205321, 00209388, 00284696, and 00305713.

Two $100,000 winning tickets were also sold in Allegheny County. One was sold at an Alston Mini Mart in Monroeville and the other was sold at a Sheetz on Clairton Boulevard in Pittsburgh.

The winners will be identified after the prizes are claimed and tickets are validated.

