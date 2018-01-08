Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A $1 million winning ticket was sold in Allegheny County for the Pennsylvania Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle drawing.
The Pennsylvania Lottery says there were four top-prize winning tickets in the raffle sold in Pennsylvania. One ticket was sold at a Giant Eagle in Bethel Park. That Giant Eagle location will receive a $5,000 selling bonus.
The two of the three other winning tickets were sold in Bucks County, and one was sold in Chester County.
Check your tickets! #MillionaireRaffle winning numbers are up! Congrats to all of the winners! https://t.co/O2FvVhz1pV pic.twitter.com/NI3ntflOCg
— Pennsylvania Lottery (@PALottery) January 7, 2018
The $1 million winning ticket numbers selected were 00205321, 00209388, 00284696, and 00305713.
Two $100,000 winning tickets were also sold in Allegheny County. One was sold at an Alston Mini Mart in Monroeville and the other was sold at a Sheetz on Clairton Boulevard in Pittsburgh.
The winners will be identified after the prizes are claimed and tickets are validated.