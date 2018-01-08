WINTER WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
Filed Under:Fire, New York City, Trump Tower

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (AP) – Smoke has dwindled on the roof of Trump Tower in New York City.

The Fire Department of New York says it was called there around 7 a.m. Monday for a report of a fire on the top floor.

Smoke billowed from one corner of the high-rise for a while before most of it dissipated.

About 84 firefighters were at the scene initially. A few remained on the roof about an hour later.

There was no immediate report of injuries, or what caused the smoke-filled scene.

The building houses luxury apartments and businesses.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch