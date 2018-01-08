Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
NEW YORK (AP) – Smoke has dwindled on the roof of Trump Tower in New York City.
The Fire Department of New York says it was called there around 7 a.m. Monday for a report of a fire on the top floor.
FDNYalerts MAN 7-5 721 5 AVE, MULTIPLE DWELLING (TRUMP TOWER) FIRE IN HVAC , LOCATED ON ROOF,
— FDNYalerts (@FDNYAlerts) January 8, 2018
Smoke billowed from one corner of the high-rise for a while before most of it dissipated.
About 84 firefighters were at the scene initially. A few remained on the roof about an hour later.
There was no immediate report of injuries, or what caused the smoke-filled scene.
The building houses luxury apartments and businesses.
