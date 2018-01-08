Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — This is not the list Pittsburgh wants to end up on.

But because we are, you may want to check your mattress carefully before you go to sleep tonight.

Orkin is out with its 2018 list of the top 50 Bed Bug Cities. And while Pittsburgh isn’t at the top, we are in the middle of the pack.

The Steel City ranks in at No. 24, sandwiched between the Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo-Battle Creek area of Michigan and the Greenville-Spartanburg-Asheville areas of North and South Carolina.

The company bases its rankings on where it performed the most bed bug treatments from December 2016 to November 2017 in residential and commercial locations.

The results are out, and bed bugs are in – in a big way. See if your city scuttled into a top spot on our 2018 Bed Bug Cities List: — Orkin Pest Control (@TheOrkinMan) January 8, 2018

Baltimore earned the top spot for the second year in a row. Washington, D.C. came in second, following by Chicago, Los Angeles and Columbus.

On the other side of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia came in at No. 12.

Click here to see the full list, as well as some tips on how to check for bed bugs.

