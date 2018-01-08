WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
OAKLAND (KDKA) — A pedestrian was trapped under a bus in Oakland after slipping and falling Monday afternoon.

It happened just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Chesterfield Road and Fifth Avenue.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Dave Colabine)

Officials say the man using a walker was trying to catch the bus as it was pulling away. He slipped, fell and became stuck under the bus near the rear doors.

Pittsburgh Rescue crews arrived on the scene to jack up the bus and lift it off of him.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

