WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (AP) – Ohio police are searching for four men in connection to the theft of a baby bird that will die without proper care.

Willoughby police say a baby pineapple Green-Cheek Conure was stolen about noon Saturday from an area pet store. Cleveland.com reports the baby bird must be hand fed or it will die.

Authorities say they are looking for three men in their 20s and one older man. Police say the three men distracted the clerk at the pet store, while the fourth man took the conure.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Willoughby police.

