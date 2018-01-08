Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — First there was the snow. Then it was biting cold. Now snow has returned to western Pennsylvania along with sleet and freezing rain.

The precipitation started around 6 a.m. in the Pittsburgh region, and motorists across Pennsylvania could face slick driving conditions throughout Monday as the storm moves east.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of the area.

“It goes all the way up until 7 o’clock tonight. Most of what’s going to fall from the sky though should be done between 1 and 2 o’clock,” KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley said.

After the freezing rain moves out, Smiley says snow is possible the rest of the day.

“For the Pittsburgh area, after the rain and the sleet gets out of here, we’ll see snow developing, and we’re likely going to see an inch, maybe an inch and a half of that,” he said. “We will continue to have a chance to see maybe upwards of three inches in places along I-80, and Armstrong and Indiana counties.”

Some schools in the western part of the state have delayed opening or closed for the day.

Commuters in the eastern part of the state face a slippery ride home.

But PennDOT says its road crews are ready.

