BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) – The Golden Globe Awards aren’t generally known for their seriousness, yet Sunday’s ceremony will go down in history as a powerful celebration of women.

Oprah Winfrey gave a movement-defining speech after she accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award. She is the first black women to accept the honor, and said she hopes it has an impact on young girls.

Winfrey also addressed the sexual misconduct scandal roiling Hollywood and beyond, telling those watching “speaking your truth is the most powerful tool you all have.”

Also at Sunday’s Globes ceremony, Natalie Portman threw shade at the all-male directing nominees – while presenting that award – and then Geena Davis did the same for the actors. Barbra Streisand scoffed at the bleak fact that 34 years after her win, she remains the only female director to have won a Golden Globe.

For once, everyone was listening to what the women of Hollywood had to say at the Globes, which saw big wins for female-led projects like “Big Little Lies” and “Lady Bird.”

The show of black was strong as promised at Sunday’s Golden Globes.

All major stars donned the color on the red carpet in Los Angeles. That included men who swapped out traditional white tuxedo shirts for black ones to join the protest led by Hollywood’s new Time’s Up movement against sexual misconduct and harassers everywhere.

