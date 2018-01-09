Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Two people were rescued when a massive fire broke out early this morning in Blairsville, Indiana County.
Crews were called out just before 5 a.m. at a Fox’s Pizza shop on the corner of East Market and North Stewart Streets in the heart of Blairsville’s business district.
Two people had to be rescued from one of the burning buildings. Neither were injured.
According to the Blairsville fire chief, they had water tankers in the area because of an earlier water main break, and that made fighting the fire easier. He said if they had not been there, it could have been worse.
More than a dozen different fire departments responded to the scene.
There’s no word yet on what sparked the fire.
