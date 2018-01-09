WINTER WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
PHOENIX - APRIL 29: Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio speaks to participants at the Border Security Expo on April 29, 2010 in Phoenix, Arizona. Arpaio, promoted by his supporters as "America's Toughest Sheriff," voiced his support for Arizona's new controversial immigration enforcement law. His deputies conduct frequent sweeps against undocumented immigrants in his county, which includes the state capitol Phoenix. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

PHOENIX (AP) – Former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio has announced he plans to run for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Jeff Flake.

The 85-year-old Arpaio is a close ally of President Donald Trump and tweeted Tuesday he seeking the post “to support the agenda and policies of President Donald Trump in his mission to Make America Great Again.”

Arpaio was spared a possible jail sentence last year when Trump pardoned his conviction for disobeying a judge’s order in an immigration case.

He flirted with the idea running for Arizona governor five times but decided against doing so each time.

Arpaio says in a fundraising email that he filed paperwork Tuesday for the Senate run.

Flake has been critical of Trump and announced last year that he would not seek another term.

