PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in Homewood.

The gunfire rang out around 1:20 p.m. at the intersection of Upland Street and North Murtland Avenue.

homewood upland shooting 2 Police Investigate Afternoon Shooting In Homewood

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Dave Colabine)

There’s no word yet on what prompted the shooting, but the victim was found lying in the middle of the street.

Westinghouse High School was put on lockdown as a precaution, but that has since been lifted.

Police are asking for anyone in the area who saw or heard anything at the time of the shooting to come forward.

