ASPINWALL (KDKA) — A multi-vehicle accident occurred on Route 28 Northbound Tuesday afternoon.
According to Allegheny County dispatch, the accident involved several vehicles and occurred near the Highland Park Bridge in Aspinwall.
By 4:30 p.m. all lanes of traffic had re-opened with some delays expected.
After temporarily closing in the northbound direction, the road remained reduced down to one lane soon afterward.
Crews had been on the scene of the accident including firefighters, police and medics.