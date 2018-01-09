Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The National Aviary is welcoming an adorable new addition to their ranks.

Today, they are introducing their new 3-month-old Linnaeus’s Two-toed Sloth to the public. The little girl sloth was born last summer on Aug. 21. She measures about 14½-inches long and weighs almost two and a half pounds.

Officials with the National Aviary have given her the perfect name, too. A match to their beloved resident, Valentino, the sloth, who was introduced in 2016.

They are calling her Vivien.

The pair is named in honor of Hollywood royalty, Vivien Leigh and Rudolph Valentino.

The National Aviary is hand-raising little Vivien, who will one day become an educational ambassador at the facility.

They hope she will spread the message to visitors about the importance of conservation and protecting our rain forests.

In a press release, National Aviary Executive Director Cheryl Tracy said: “We are delighted to welcome another sloth. Public response to the arrival of Valentino in 2016 was and has continued to be overwhelmingly positive, and with so much interest in seeing and learning about this remarkable species, we felt that the time was right to introduce another. Like Valentino, this precious little girl sloth will be an ambassador for her species, and for all those creatures that live in the rain forests and cloud forests of Central and South America. And we hope that one day, several years down the road, Vivien and Valentino will become parents to new sloths born at the National Aviary.”

Vivien will take part in the Aviary’s daily sloth talks beginning today, Jan. 9, at 12:30 p.m. Guests can also meet her up close by booking interactive encounters with her beginning on Feb. 1.

The Aviary also has a third sloth named Wookiee.