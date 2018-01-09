Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — There were no reported injuries to students after a school bus was involved in a multi-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon.

The school bus was from the Mohawk School District.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Mohawk Road and Edinburgh road near Hillcrest Acres, around 3:11 p.m. in North Beaver Township, Lawrence County.

According to troopers on the scene a vehicle hit the back of the bus, and then was hit by another vehicle.

Troopers say about 10-11 students were on-board the bus.

It is unknown if the school bus was stopped to release students.

Medics were called out to the scene and the students were checked out. No one was transported to the hospital.

Another bus transported the kids home. Some parents went to the scene and took their kids home with them.

The school’s principal, Raymond Omar, was on scene.

The accident is under investigation.