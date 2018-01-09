Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
NORTH SIDE (KDKA) — The North Side T-station was temporarily closed Tuesday evening due to a malfunction with the sprinkler system.
According to Pittsburgh Port Authority, a bus was operating between Allegheny Station and the North Side Station.
Riders traveling to the North Side Station will need to get off at Allegheny Station and take a shuttle bus to North Side Station.
The station was expected to re-open later Tuesday evening.
