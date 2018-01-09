WINTER WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
NORTH SIDE (KDKA) — The North Side T-station was temporarily closed Tuesday evening due to a malfunction with the sprinkler system.

According to Pittsburgh Port Authority, a bus was operating between Allegheny Station and the North Side Station.

Riders traveling to the North Side Station will need to get off at Allegheny Station and take a shuttle bus to North Side Station.

The station was expected to re-open later Tuesday evening.

