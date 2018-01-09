Filed Under:College Basketball, Duquesne Dukes, Duquesne University

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Jonathan Williams scored 21 points, Justin Tillman had 10 points and a season-high 17 rebounds, and VCU beat Duquesne 78-67 on Tuesday night.

VCU (11-6, 3-1 Atlantic 10 Conference) has won 15 straight conference home games dating to the 2015-16 season. Duquesne (12-5, 3-1) had its three-game win streak snapped.

Issac Vann added 15 points and De’Riante Jenkins 12 for the Rams, who outrebounded Duquesne 50-31.

Mike Lewis II had 23 points and Eric Williams Jr. 15 to lead the Dukes.

Lewis’ 3-pointer gave Duquesne its last lead, 46-43 with 10:43 to play. Jenkins and Mike’l Simms hit back-to-back 3s to spark a 23-9 run, and VCU led 66-55 with four minutes left. Tillman scored eight points, and the Rams made four of their seven 3-pointers during the stretch. The Dukes pulled to 68-61 but didn’t get closer.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch