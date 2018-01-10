By Jessica Wasik In the cooler months, there’s few things more comforting than a hearty, home-cooked meal. But what if you can’t exactly cook? Well, winter is also prime time to consider enrolling in that cooking class you’ve always considered. Whether you want just the basics or wish to go full out Food Network-style, there is a class for all kitchen abilities and ages. Check out these five options, considered the best cooking classes in Pittsburgh, and get ready to impress at your next dinner party.

Crate Cooking School

1960 Greentree Road

Pittsburgh, PA 15220

(412) 341-5700

www.cratecook.com Since 1978, Crate Cooking School has been regarded as one of the city’s best cooking schools in the region. More than 200 cooking classes are offered each year at its Pittsburgh location, every one taught by international, national or regional chef instructors. For those who are visual learners, its demonstration-style classes are an excellent option; if you prefer a more hands-on approach, enroll in one of those classes. Regardless of your skill level, you are guaranteed to learn something, all while treating yourself to a fresh cooked meal. Crate Cooking School is conveniently located on Greentree Road.

Chop, WOK & Talk

5404 Penn Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15206

(412) 362-0679

www.chopwoktalk.com Mix up the menu in your home by bringing home some new recipes with an Asian flair from Chop, WOK & Talk. For more than 15 years, its cooking school has remained the only Southeast Asian one in Pittsburgh and has continuously grown that to its rave reviews by former students. Ethnic entrees are taught in a fun, fast-paced yet easy to understand program that challenges yet encourages chefs of all abilities. Children are welcome to attend with a parents for half-price. Reserve your spot in one of Chop, WOK & Talk’s classes over the phone.

Gaynor’s School Of Cooking

309 E. Carson St.

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

(412) 325-2703

www.gaynorsschoolofcooking.com If you have a child who loves to help in the kitchen, he or she will love the kid-focused classes offered at Gaynor’s School Of Cooking. Classes are structured to be age appropriate and are grouped by teens, young teens and children as young as three. A variety of classes are offered throughout the year, including holiday-themes ones, Mommy and Me lessons and family fun nights. Children will enjoy a hands-on experience that teaches them confidence in the kitchen, encourages creativity and feeds their passion for food. Related: Cooking Like A Pittsburgh Pro

La Tavola Italiana Restaurant

1 Boggs Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15211

(412) 481-3336

www.latavolaitalianarestaurant.com Forget the usual spaghetti and up your Italian game to the next level by enrolling in a cooking class at La Tavola Italiana Restaurant. You’ll learn in an easy-to-understand, welcoming environment how to make a variety of authentic Italian favorites, including Pasta Boscaiola, Osso Bucco and Asparaci con Prosciutto. Students will be treated to a delicious dinner, served in courses, as well as recipes presented that evening that they make take home to try on their own. La Tavola Italiana Restaurant is located on Boggs Avenue on Mt. Washington.