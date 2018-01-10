Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new show for the CBS All Access streaming network will reportedly film right here in Pittsburgh.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports the new series, titled “$1,” will begin filming sometime this year.
Described as a mystery/thriller, the series will reportedly follow the path of a one dollar bill as it changes hands through a rust-belt town. It will connect the show’s characters by a murder.
The new series has not yet been cast, according to the Post-Gazette.
The Pittsburgh Film Office’s Dawn Keezer tells the Post-Gazette: “We expect this series’ first season to be filming over the next several months, hiring hundreds of our local film crew and adding much-needed revenue to the commonwealth.”