HAMPTON (KDKA) — Dangerous conditions for firefighters on the roof of a former restaurant. Flames and smoke pouring from the old Stak Shak in Hampton Township, off of route 8.
Someone driving by spotted smoke coming from the former Stak Shak on Wildwood Road in Hampton Township.
The building was vacant and under renovation. It looks like the blaze started in the front of the structure.
Dozens of firefighters and police officers from several departments were on scene in icy conditions.
Wildwood Road was completely shut down to traffic for several hours. The property owner watched as first responders tried to minimize the damage as much as possible.
They did manage to save the building but there is a lot of restoration to be done before the restaurant re-opens.