Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

EAST PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are looking for a gunman after a shooting in East Pittsburgh this morning prompted a lockdown in the Woodland Hills School District.

According to Allegheny County Police, officers and paramedics were called to the 500 block of Franklin Street around 6:20 a.m.

There, they found a 16-year-old boy suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital and is now listed in critical condition.

Detectives still out here at intersection of Franklin Street and Grandview Avenue. They’re going door to door and knocking. @CBSPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/EzN3bDuyS0 — Meghan Schiller (@MeghanKDKA) January 10, 2018

Witnesses told investigators at the scene that they saw a younger man running from the area around the time of the shooting.

Police say they don’t know yet if he was involved, but would like to speak with him. He’s described as young black male, about 6-feet tall with a thin build.

A Woodland Hills School District official tells KDKA the high school was briefly put on lockdown as county police searched the school for a possible suspect.

They left without taking anyone into custody and that lockdown has been lifted.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.