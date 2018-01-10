SHIPPINGPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — Emergency crews were responding to a fire at the Bruce Mansfield Plant in Shippingport, Beaver County early Wednesday morning.
A Beaver County emergency official said the first crews dispatched around 4:20 a.m. for a fire in one of the stacks at the plant.
A FirstEnergy spokeswoman later described the situation as “a small fire in some duck work”. The spokeswoman said there were no power outages associated with the fire, and also no safety or environmental issues.
No injuries were being reported.