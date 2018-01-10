WINTER WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
Filed Under:Beaver County, Bruce Mansfield Plant, FirstEnergy, Shippingport

SHIPPINGPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — Emergency crews were responding to a fire at the Bruce Mansfield Plant in Shippingport, Beaver County early Wednesday morning.

A Beaver County emergency official said the first crews dispatched around 4:20 a.m. for a fire in one of the stacks at the plant.

A FirstEnergy spokeswoman later described the situation as “a small fire in some duck work”. The spokeswoman said there were no power outages associated with the fire, and also no safety or environmental issues.

No injuries were being reported.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch