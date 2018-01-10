Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Authorities are investigating after several guards became sick today at the Allegheny County Jail.

It happened while they were checking inmates’ cells.

County officials confirm that a total of 8 corrections officers were sent to a hospital to be evaluated Tuesday, after they all began to sweat profusely and experienced elevated heart rates.

Allegheny County jail deputy warden David Zetwo said in a written statement that eight officers were searching cells on the E-pod, when they began feeling ill. He didn’t say what they were looking for.

Zetwo said the eight were seen by the jail’s medical staff, and, as a precaution, they were all sent to a hospital to be further evaluated.

Souces told KDKA-TV News that there were 7 correction officers, and one Sgt. Involved in this incident. They were bused back to the jail after being cleared by hospital doctors, and then sent home.

The Deputy Warden said officials do not know what caused the symptoms, however sources tell us the guards were looking for contraband, specifically, what’s known as K-2, which is a synthetic marijuana.

Sources say somehow, the drug was smuggled into the jail, and into the hands of inmates, and some of them were using it profusely. While none of the guards was admitted to the hospital, sources say several nearly passed o ut from breathing in the K-2 chemicals during the cell searches.