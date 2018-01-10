Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A few weeks back we told you the sad tale of Don Cameron an aging U.S. Army vet who seems to have misplaced his trust in a home health aide named Melissa Miller — who moved her family into his house and moved don out.

Even had Don sign this power of attorney giving her control over all of his finances — making thousands of dollars of purchases while all bills and utilities went unpaid.

” they stripped everything from this man. everything, He worked for this his whole life, it’s gone. His home, his cars, his property. they’ve destroyed it and now they won’t leave.”

But even though don is now in an apartment two towns away — Miller and her family have refused to leave but today this constable may force their hand with the order of eviction.

Inside the house you could hear dogs barking and young people voices — a teenage girl came to the door but did not linger — so constable left the notice for the miller to appear in court in ten days — but not before getting a glimpse inside.

” lot of dogs in there. seems like the home is pretty much destroyed inside there’s a lot of garbage in there.”

And pictures taken recently

by don’s step-daughter confirm the house is full of filth and disarray — filled garbage and clutter amid all the dogs and cats.

And while now eviction seems likely — the millers are also under investigation by county adult protective service and two police departments — including the Hermitage police — who say they are now ready to turn their findings over the district attorney.

“we have to go through it. piece it all together and present it for potential prosecution.”

Cases like it can be painstaking but given what the constable saw today — it may call for immediate action, telling Cameron’s step daughter Nadine Carson he’ll be turning the matter over to code enforcement. .

“We need to get them out of there because it’s very bad.”

The Millers couldn’t be reached for comment… but have maintained they were invited into the home… and took care of Don Cameron.