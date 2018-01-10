Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This week, Rania Harris is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen making two soup recipes perfect for this cold winter weather!
Roasted Winter Vegetable Soup with Parsley Pesto
Ingredients:
- ½ cup olive oil
- 2 large onions, peeled and diced
- 6 carrots, peeled and sliced
- 2 stalks celery, thinly sliced
- 2 turnips, peeled and diced
- ½ pint Brussels sprouts, cut in quarters
- 3 quarts vegetable broth
- 1 cup canned plum tomatoes, chopped
- Fine sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 cup parsley leaves
- 1 clove garlic
- 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- ¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
- Toss the onions, carrots, celery, turnips and Brussels sprouts, add a generous amount of the olive oil and season it with salt and pepper. Pour the mixture into a roasting pan and place into a hot oven for 45 minutes or until caramelized, stirring and shaking the pan occasionally to prevent scorching and to make sure the vegetables cook evenly.
- While the vegetables roast, add the vegetable broth and chopped tomatoes to a large soup pot and bring to a boil. Gently simmer for 15 minutes and then keep warm.
- Add the parsley leaves, garlic, extra virgin olive oil and Parmesan cheese to a blender and puree till smooth.
- When the vegetables have roasted, remove and transfer to the hot vegetable broth. Bring to a boil over high heat. Lower the heat and let the soup simmer until all of the vegetables are tender, approximately 30 minutes.
- Divide the soup among four to six bowls and serve with a drizzle of parsley pesto.
Serves: 4 – 6
Bacon and Beer Cheese Chowder
Ingredients:
- ½ pound bacon
- 1 large sweet onion ~ diced
- 2 cloves of garlic ~ minced
- ½ cup all purpose flour
- 2 cups low sodium chicken stock
- 1 cup whole milk
- 8 ounce bottle lager beer
- 3 cups shredded cheddar cheese
- Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
- Baguette of French Bread – toasted
Directions:
- In a large skillet over medium heat, cook bacon until crisp, 6 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate to let drain, then crumble.
- Heat skillet with bacon fat over medium heat. Add onion and cook until soft, 6 minutes, then add garlic and cook until fragrant, 1 minute. Add flour and whisk until golden, 3 minutes, then add broth, milk, and beer and let simmer, 15 minutes.
- Add cheese and stir until melted. Season generously with salt and pepper, then stir in most of the crumbled bacon.
- Ladle soup into bowls and top with remaining bacon. Serve warm with bread.
Serves: 4