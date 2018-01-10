Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Weather for this weekend’s Steelers game remains a huge question mark that could have ramifications by game-time as the Steelers take on the Florida based Jaguars.

A storm is brewing to our west and is set to move through early this weekend.

There’s two most-likely scenarios for that storm’s path as it passes Pittsburgh.

National Weather Service’s Fred McMullen says on its current track, the storm will bring a wintry mix to Pittsburgh on Friday and Saturday creating the potential for icing issues at Heinz Field.

“We’ll be prepared,” says Nick Sero, Heinz Field Communications Manager, “we’ll bring about 17-tons of calcium in. To help melt it all down. But we always want to make sure our fans are aware of that ahead of that time to wear the right shoes and get on the road a little bit earlier.”

The second forecast possibility, if the storm’s low center of pressure shifts to the south around 100-miles, it could bring snow.

How much snow? If that southward shift did happen, “You could see upwards of 6-12″ of snow,” says McMullen.

That would mean bringing in about 300 laborers into Heinz field to get the snow out before the crowds arrive on Sunday.

Either way, we’re planning for a cold game on Sunday. “It’s cloudy. It’s cold. It’s a bit breeze. And on and off snow showers,” McMullen forecasts”