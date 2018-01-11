Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh already has Jerome Bettis’ Grille 36 and Hines Ward’s Table 86, but now, another Steelers’ star is opening his own restaurant.
According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Ben Roethlisberger is preparing to open a new eatery steps just away from Heinz Field and PNC Park on the North Shore.
“North Shore Seven” will be located in the brand new seven-story building which is being built along North Shore Drive. The PG also reports the restaurant will be 7,100-square-feet.
Some of the restaurant’s features will include an outdoor dining area, and a menu that offers appetizers, sandwiches, entrees and craft beers, according to the Post-Gazette. There will also be sports themes and some of Roethlisberger’s football memorabilia, but it will also be family friendly.
The Post-Gazette reports Roethlisberger and his long-time business partner, Scott Kier, are partnering on the project. They have four other restaurants located in Georgia and throughout South Carolina.
The restaurant is expected to open in spring of 2019.